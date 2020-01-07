Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 352.14 ($4.63).

MONY stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 336.80 ($4.43). 282,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

