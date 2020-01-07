Monkey Project (MONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $222,042.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,762,308 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

