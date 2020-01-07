More Coin (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,166.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. More Coin has a market cap of $71,531.00 and approximately $7,166.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

