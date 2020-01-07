Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.41.

MELI stock traded up $12.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $619.04. 103,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.93 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $315.73 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.28.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

