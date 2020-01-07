Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.