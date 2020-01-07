Mysterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liqui. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium’s genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,672,502 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.