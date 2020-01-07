N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWNG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Shares of LON BWNG traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 153.30 ($2.02). 110,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

