Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $875,262.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $875,262.00 and approximately $277,157.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,131,783 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

