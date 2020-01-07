NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) Declares $0.01 Dividend

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 220,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1 ($0.01).

About NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

