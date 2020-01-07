NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.02 (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NBLS remained flat at $GBX 92.50 ($1.22) during trading on Tuesday. 1,498,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.92 ($1.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.51.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

