Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $515,690.00 and $430.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.87 or 0.05932587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,879,042,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.