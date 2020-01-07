Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.30

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Netflix’s analysis:

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $335.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.