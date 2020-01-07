Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012758 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,668.00 and approximately $51,392.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.87 or 0.05932587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

