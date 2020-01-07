Nevro Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE NVRO opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

