New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target for the company.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 154,456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in New Gold by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,111,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,582 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

