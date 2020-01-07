Newton Coin Project Market Capitalization Reaches $87,040.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $87,040.00 and $14.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,387,551,317 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.