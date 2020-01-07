NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,140

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,686.44 ($87.96).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,994 ($92.00) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,455 ($58.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,947.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,223.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

