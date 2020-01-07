NMC Health’s (NMC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NMC Health (LON:NMC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMC Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

NMC Health stock opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.57) on Tuesday. NMC Health has a twelve month low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,580 ($29,702.71). Also, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, with a total value of £49,880 ($65,614.31). Insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $9,711,000 in the last ninety days.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

