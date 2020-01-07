Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Noku has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $435,617.00 and $474.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

