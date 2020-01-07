NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. 139,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

