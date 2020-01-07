Novocure’s (NVCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

NVCR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,825. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

