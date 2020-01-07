Nucleus Vision Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BITBOX, Bitrue and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.92 million and $233,498.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, BITBOX, Binance, Koinex, Upbit, WazirX, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

