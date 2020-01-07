NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 661,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,826. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,313,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

