Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

