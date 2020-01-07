On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTB. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

OTB stock traded up GBX 4.52 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482.52 ($6.35). 24,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.40 million and a P/E ratio of 40.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.12. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Research analysts predict that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 EPS for the current year.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.