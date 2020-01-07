OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $404,817.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, UEX and CoinEx. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.16 million and $404,817.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.05900336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00027416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,640,465 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

