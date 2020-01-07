Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.30 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $967,955.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00049385 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00660337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00207120 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.