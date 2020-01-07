OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

OGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $354.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

