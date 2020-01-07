ORGANIGRAM-TS (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.09 million.

Get ORGANIGRAM-TS alerts:

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,009. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $437.35 million and a PE ratio of -40.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Beacon Securities downgraded ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.