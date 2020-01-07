Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

KIDS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 139,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,669. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

