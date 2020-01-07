Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$22,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,979,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,670,811.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

OM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. 119,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,244. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.