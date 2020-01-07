OTOCASH Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $50,532.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034795 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH Profile

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

