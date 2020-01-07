Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 41,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

