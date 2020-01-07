PAL Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $185,389.00 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAL Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DOBI trade, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAL Network

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinBene, IDEX, CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

