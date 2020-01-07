Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$77,280.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,004,330.

PAAS traded up C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.59. 426,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,929. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$31.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

