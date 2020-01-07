PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $53.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.96 million and the highest is $53.21 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $187.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.90 and a beta of -0.12.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $348,799.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,493,633.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,255 shares of company stock worth $1,048,744. Corporate insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

