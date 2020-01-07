ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $88.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00052735 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00080286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.35 or 0.99844852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00054184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

