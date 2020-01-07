Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 250 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $14,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 168,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.