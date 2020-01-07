Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells $1,078,007.58 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 464,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $130.33.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

