PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 146,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,786,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,721,000 after buying an additional 219,413 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 46,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 135,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

