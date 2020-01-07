Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

LON PSON traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 638.60 ($8.40). 512,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 756.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

