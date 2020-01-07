Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BMY stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 296 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 39,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 199.50 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

