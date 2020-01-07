Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

LON:MCLS opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McColl’s Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $44.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.44.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.