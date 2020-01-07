Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.83 ($2.02).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.80 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,982,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.18. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

