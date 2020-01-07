Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

LON:PFG traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 441.30 ($5.81). The company had a trading volume of 286,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.30.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

