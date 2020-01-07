Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of LON:RHIM traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,734 ($49.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,835.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.