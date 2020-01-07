Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TIFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

TIFS opened at GBX 266 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 266 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

