Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.96) price objective (down from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 619.60 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 561.45. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,551.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.