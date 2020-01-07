PENG 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,083.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $173,090.00 and $1,083.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,168,125,864 coins and its circulating supply is 6,787,498,577 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.