PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.